Wendy Williams is ready to move on in her personal life. The 55-year-old TV personality opened up to SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway on his show, Sway in the Morning, on Tuesday to discuss her divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, and her single life.

“I want a divorce, like, yesterday. I want a divorce, like, two months ago, three months ago, whenever I found out, four months ago,” she said, seemingly referencing Hunter’s alleged affair. “I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. And not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way. You’re either in or you’re out with me.”

True to form, Williams dished out some of her signature shade, adding, “I still love him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.”

ET previously reported that Williams had hired a private investigator last year and discovered Hunter’s alleged mistress was pregnant.

“The pregnancy was a shock,” the source said at the time.

Despite rumors that Williams would welcome Hunter back as her business manager, the talk show host insisted on Tuesday, “The only business that he can manage right now is to sign some divorce papers. I have a manager.”

These days, Williams is “back in the streets” and looking for love.

“Put it this way: After dating for a moment, I have realized that I am not a girlfriend, I am a wife. I like that… It’s not ‘cause you need a man, it’s ‘cause you want one. I like that comfort,” she explained.

She added that even with “the most secure men,” “I always have to approach them; everyone’s scared of me.”

As for her ideal man, Williams noted, “I am 55, I don’t want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper, you know what I mean? You might see me on a date with a 32-year-old -- please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date.”

She also plans to be a bit more guarded than she was in her marriage.

“Love this time around has a few rules that I will implement. You’re not going to see me in the bathroom,” she said. “You’re not going to smell my poop. I don’t care if I do a number one or number two. I don’t want to take a shower with you. When I go in the bathroom, that’s my time.”

As for why the longtime couple chose not to sign a prenup, Williams stands by the decision.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy, to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody, but as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career, I would choose differently this time,” she said.

For more from Williams, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Breaks Down During Talk Show Finale, Says This Season Has Been 'Hell' Amid Divorce

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Put Sizable Family Home Up for Sale Amid Divorce

Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Tears When Asked About Reconciling With Kevin Hunter

Related Gallery