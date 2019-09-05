Wendy Williams is opening up about what drove her to file for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter after 21 years of marriage.

The 55-year-old talk show host visited The View on Thursday, where she got candid about the cheating allegations, including a child out of wedlock, that brought about the separation.

"Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic," she said when asked about the circumstances of their marriage's dissolution. "It's now time for me to move on with my life."

Later, after reinforcing that the daughter who Hunter had with alleged mistress Sharina Hudson was the breaking point, she added, "I'm not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered!"

When asked by Joy Behar what circumstances might arise where she'd be forced to change diapers, Williams said the statement was a joke: "If we don't laugh, then we'll cry. So, I've learned how to, from my mother, how to make lemons into lemonade. What am I supposed to do? Stay in the house and cry all day?"

When discussing her refusal to badmouth her ex for the sake of their 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., Williams said, "No, I save that for when I get back to my bachelorette pad. …You know what, it's not just about young Kevin, it's about- Kevin's not a bad man. Big Kevin. He's not a bad man, you know? But you just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking about, recklessly about the other person. Otherwise, what does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me."

In April, ET confirmed that Williams had filed for divorce from Hunter, citing "irreconcilable differences," following sources telling ET that she had checked herself into a sober living house amid the flurry of infidelity allegations, including the birth of the child.

In early August, during a visit to Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, she openly discussed her knowledge of Hunter's "double life."

"I'd come in, my eyes would be puffy from crying," she revealed of going to work at The Wendy Williams Show while coping with the marital issues. "I knew that I would [have to address it] but I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years. I knew a lot of things for years, but my son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] was at home. It wasn't fair to him."

Later in the month, during an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Williams explained that her ex's alleged actions are not something she will soon forget.

"Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with," the TV personality stated. "He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I'm out. That's all I can say."

See Williams' visit to The View above.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Says She 'Could Never' Forgive Kevin Hunter For Having a Daughter With Another Woman

Wendy Williams Admits She Knew About Ex Kevin Hunter's Secret Life for Years

Wendy Williams Wishes Ex Kevin Hunter the 'Best in His New Life With His New Family'

Related Gallery