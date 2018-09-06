Blink-182 Cancels Fall Tour Following Travis Barker's Health Issues

Blink-182 is taking more time off in the wake of Travis Barker's recent health issues.

The punk rock band announced on their social media on Thursday that it is canceling their fall mini-tour, which was set to kick off on Sept. 8.

"Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders," Blink's message stated. "Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates."

The statement also included a note from the 42-year-old drummer, who was hospitalized in June after developing blood clots.

"The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band," Barker wrote. "Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support."

Blink hopes to be back headlining Riot Fest in 2019 in celebration of the festival's 15th anniversary. Fans who purchased tickets to their upcoming shows will receive a refund.

In June, the band was forced to postpone their Las Vegas residency at Palms Casino & Resort after Barker was sent back to the hospital. A source told ET at the time that Barker, who was also battling a staph infection, was in positive spirits and hoped for a speedy recovery so he could return to performing.

