Mark Ronson Confirms Engagement to Grace Gummer

It's official: Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are engaged!

While teaming up with The FADER to release a new episode of The FADER Uncovered podcast, the musician confirmed to special guest Kevin Parker of Tame Impala that he "got engaged last weekend."

Ronson also revealed that he and his now-fiancée shared their first kiss while listening to Tame Impala's InnerSpeaker album.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he joked. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

Rumors that Ronson, 45, and Gummer, 35, were engaged first started swirling last month, after the Mr. Robot star was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger in photos obtained by Page Six. The PDA-filled pics were taken during a stroll in London, where the couple seemed to pay no mind to onlookers as they passionately kissed and held hands.

Gummer, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, was previously married to Tay Strathairn. The two tied the knot in 2019, but separated after just 42 days together. Gummer filed for divorce in March 2020.

This will also mark the second marriage for Ronson, who was married to Joséphine de La Baume from 2011-2018. He was also briefly engaged to Rashida Jones in 2003.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Ronson Recalls the Moment He Knew Lady Gaga Was the Real Deal in 'VMan' Exclusive First Look

Mark Ronson's Wife Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Ends Secret Marriage to Musician Tay Strathairn

Mark Ronson Reveals 'Shallow' Wasn't Originally Written As a Duet for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Mark Ronson Reveals 'Shallow' Wasn't Originally Written As a Duet for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Related Gallery