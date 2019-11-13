Reunited and it feels so good!

ET spoke with Mark Ruffalo, aka The Incredible Hulk, on Wednesday, at the New York City press day for his new film, Dark Waters, where he shared his reaction to Tom Holland's Spider-Man theoretically heading up the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a brief falling out between Disney and Sony earlier this year.

"I think it's amazing. He's a great guy, he's a great actor, and yeah. I had a good feeling that they would work it out," the 51-year-old stated on the red carpet.

"It's good for them, and I was sad that that it would even…" he added, trailing off. "I just can't even imagine, after what we've all done together, like, how you would separate them."

Back in August, Sony announced that Spider-Man would no longer be appearing in future MCU films after they and Marvel Studios found themselves at an impasse over profit margins on future films. But, a month later, Marvel's president announced that they had reversed course and Spidey would continue to do battle with the rest of his superhero pals.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue and, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Feige said in a statement. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spider-Verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

On Wednesday, Ruffalo was joined by interview by the lawyer Rob Bilott, whom he plays in Dark Waters, which centers on Bilott's quest to find answers concerning a number of unexplained deaths that could be connected to DuPont, one of the world's largest corporations.

When asked what it was like to have Ruffalo get the rights to his story, Bilott responded, "Bizarre. Beyond bizarre. But we had a lengthy telephone call. He called and asked about the story, was trying to find out a little more about the background and I was trying to find out was this really for real. During that call it became pretty clear. I mean, he was definitely the right person and was doing it for all the right reasons and really was the perfect person to bring it out for more people to see it."

"It's exciting to play real people," Ruffalo shared of the experience. "I see it as a kind of journalism of, you know, brutal and radical honesty."

"He did an awesome job," Bilott later said of Ruffalo. "He definitely captured it well."

Dark Waters arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.

