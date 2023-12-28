Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Pose with Their 4 Kids in Holiday Card

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are celebrating the holidays with their kids! Earlier this week, Rhea took to Instagram to share a pic of her and Mark's holiday card, which features their four children: Grace, 13, Brendan, 15, Michael, 17, and Ella, 20.

In the shot, Mark has his arms around his two sons, while his eldest daughter stands next to her brother. Meanwhile, Rhea and Grace sit in chairs as they smile for the camera.

"Merry Christmas 🙏🏼✝️and Happy Holidays 🎄 Wishing EVERYONE peace in their hearts ❤️ 🕯️Love, The Wahlberg family," Rhea captioned the festive photo.

The post came amid the family's vacation in Barbados. Throughout the trip, Rhea has kept followers up to date on her family's goings-on, sharing pics of herself posing with her husband and enjoying the resort with her kids.

The trip abroad came the same month that Wahlberg's latest film, The Family Plan, was released on Apple TV+. While promoting the movie, ET spoke to Wahlberg, and he recalled his great experience crashing a frat party when he visited his daughter at college.

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and a couple of spots in town," he said. "It was nuts. Parents' weekend was incredible."

