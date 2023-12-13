The hit police drama Blue Bloods will soon be kicking off its 14th and final season, and stalwart series star Donnie Wahlberg is getting some love from his famous brother, Mark Wahlberg, for his impressive run on the show.

Mark walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new film, The Family Plan, at The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where he spoke with ET's Denny Directo and shared some praise for his older brother.

"[Congrats], of course, to Donnie, Tom [Selleck], the whole cast!" Wahlberg said. "[It's] remarkable! It really is an unprecedented run."

"[As] somebody who's been producing television for a long time, [I know] it's not an easy feat," he added. "So, congratulations! It's quite an achievement."

Donnie has been a main castmember on Blue Bloods for all 14 seasons -- alongside Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou. The final season is set to kick off in February 2024.

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

Meanwhile, fans will get a chance to see Mark's new film, The Family Plan, later this month.

In the action comedy, Mark plays Dan Morgan, a former world-class assassin who leaves that world behind to focus on his wife -- played by Michelle Monaghan -- and kids, who don't know his secret. When someone from his past comes back to kill him and threaten the life he's built, he has to take his unsuspecting family on a vacation to Las Vegas as an excuse to tie up loose ends.

According to Wahlberg -- who moved to Sin City with his own family last fall -- the film wasn't originally set to take place in Las Vegas at all.

"No, actually, the move was happening and I was shooting the movie and so I suggested that LA has been done many, many times, and that Vegas would make for a much more interesting backdrop," Wahlberg explained. "Everybody agreed, which is fantastic, so it allowed me to shoot here right away."

The Family Plan debuts on Apple TV+ on Dec. 15.

RELATED CONTENT: