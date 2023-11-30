Mark Wahlberg's wife is sharing a shirtless shot of her husband. On Wednesday, Rhea Durham took to Instagram to post a pic of the actor in his underwear, which she knew his fans would love.

In the pic, Wahlberg is laying down in a machine, wearing only his socks and underwear while he looks at the camera.

"🫣Good Morning ❤️‍🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥," Durham captioned the sexy shot.

Wahlberg and Durham, who tied the knot in 2009, share four kids -- Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13. When ET spoke to Wahlberg in April 2022, he revealed why he'll likely stop acting "sooner rather than later."

"It's gotta be something special... to leave those guys behind," Wahlberg said of his wife and kids. "Because it's the biggest sacrifice... for sure."

Wahlberg reiterated those feelings the following year, telling Cigar Aficionado, "I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing."

