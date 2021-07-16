Mark Wahlberg Ate 11,000 Calories a Day for His Upcoming Film

Mark Wahlberg is known for his intense fitness regimen, but for his upcoming role of a boxer-turned-priest, the otherwise shredded star had to pack on the pounds. In a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wahlberg revealed that he had to eat 11,000 calories a day to prep for his role in Stu.

"Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories," Wahlberg told Fallon. "It's such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don't eat, and exercise."

"And this, even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours," he added. "It was not fun."

The 50-year-old actor first detailed his weight gain for the role in May, when he took to Instagram to show off a three-week body transformation after he gained 20 pounds for the project.

"From left photo, three weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," Wahlberg captioned the two shirtless pics.

In the photo on the left, the father of four is sporting a six-pack and flexing his biceps in a red pair of boxing shorts. In the photo on the right, Wahlberg is lying down with his hand on his less defined stomach.

In a previous post, Wahlberg shared that he's gained 20 pounds and is trying to gain another 20.

"I'm up about 20 😂 Inspired to be better! I'm going up another 20. Yes it's for a role. ✝️🙏❤️" he said.

