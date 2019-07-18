Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo DiCaprio go way back.

The two actors co-starred in the 1995 drama The Basketball Diaries, where despite their characters being best friends onscreen, Wahlberg and DiCaprio's relationship off-screen was strained. However, despite their rocky start, Wahlberg took to Instagram on Thursday to reminisce about his friendship with DiCaprio, sharing an ET clip from our 1994 visit to the movie's set.

"Are we friends? Yeah, we're friends. Right, Mark?" a 19-year-old DiCaprio asks, to which Wahlberg, 23 at the time, replies, "Friends till the end."

"Do you accept me as your friend?" DiCaprio continues.

"Sure," Wahlberg says.

Last year, Wahlberg opened up about the tensions between the two young stars. "He didn’t want me for the part, and I didn’t think he was right for the part,” the actor recalled during the LEAP Foundation conference. “We both had to really learn how to respect each other, and we earned it."

He also touched on the subject in 2013. "Leonardo was like, 'Over my dead f**king body. Marky Mark's not going to be in this f**king movie,'" Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter. "Because we'd had a thing -- I didn't even realize it, [but] I was a bit of a d*ck to him at a charity basketball game. So he was like, 'This f**king a**hole is not going to be in this movie.'"

"So I come in and I do the audition and I kind of look at him and he kind of looks at me, and then we do a scene, and they're like, 'Hmm, this f**king dude's pretty good, right?'" he recalled. "The next thing you know, boom, we're hanging out."

