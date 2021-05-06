Mark Wahlberg is celebrating his late mother Alma's birthday. The actor took to Instagram Thursday to honor Alma on what would have been her 79th birthday.

"Happy birthday mommy❤️," Mark wrote alongside a photo of the pair together.

Alma died last month and was remembered in several tributes by Mark, Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

The Ted star shared a rare family photo of his mother with his wife and four children, Ella Rae, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12 and Grace, 11 the day after her passing.

"Miss you grandma❤️," he captioned the photo.

Mark also shared a sweet photo of his late mother on the day that she passed.

"My angel. Rest in peace," he wrote next to the portrait.

His brother, Donnie, too took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his mother for her birthday. Donnie shared a video compilation of his friend, DJ D-Nice playing his mother's favorite song, "Native New Yorker" by Odyssey, and a video of him, playing it in person for her nine months ago. The sweet video shows Alma sitting up out of bed once she hears the song, smiling and nodding along.

"One year ago today — my friend and brother @dnice and the amazing CQ Family honored my mom’s birthday, under the CQ moon, by playing her favorite song — Native New Yorker," Donnie shared.

"Nine months ago today — I was able to play that song for her myself on a visit home, and she amazingly (but not surprisingly) lit up when she heard it, just like the shining star that she always was (as you can see for yourself). Today — I am sharing a little snippet of each of those videos in honor of my mom’s heavenly birthday and also as a symbol of my immense gratitude to Derrick Jones, the entire #CQFamily and my entire #BlockheadFamily!"

Donnie concluded the lengthy tribute with birthday wishes for his mom from "Baby Donnie."

Happy Heavenly Birthday, mom! I love you. As always, your Baby Donnie," he concluded the post.

Alma, the matriarch of the Wahlberg family, had nine children with ex-husband Donald Wahlberg: Donnie, Paul, Robert, Jim, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie and Mark. Alma and Donald divorced in 1982; Donald died in 2008.

