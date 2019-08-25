Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Insane Physique After 45-Day Challenge: 'Age Is Just a Number'
Mark Wahlberg is putting in the work -- in the gym and in the kitchen!
The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a shirtless photo of himself showing off his ripped bod. Wahlberg's six-pack abs and toned arms are on full display in the pic -- and he couldn't be prouder of his progress. "F45 results 45 day challenge. @f45_training #ageisjustanumber #nowine54days #cleaneating," the father of four captioned the snap.
Fans and celeb friends couldn't help but take notice. "We are looking for some skill players @markwahlberg," Tom Brady commented.
"@tombrady let coach know I’m coming for that spot!" Wahlberg wrote back.
Wahlberg is all about pushing his limits when it comes to fitness. The actor shared in a New Year's message to fans that he was aiming to live his happiest, healthiest life this year.
"We're gonna work harder. Whether it's 4 a.m. or 4 p.m., we get up, we put in the work and we're gonna inspire to be better. We're gonna get after it in 2019," he said -- as his wife joked about him finding a shirt. "God bless you and your family. We love you."
