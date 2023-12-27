Marques Houston and Wife Miya Welcome Baby No. 2

A baby makes four!

Marques Houston and his wife, Miya, have shared that they welcomed their second child earlier this month.

"On December 13th we welcomed our sweet baby boy. We are so in love and couldn’t feel more complete. 🫶🏽 Greyson Houston Born December 13, 2023 6lbs 2oz 💙," read the caption on the Instagram post shared on both Miya and Marques' pages.

The announcement was accompanied by a pictures of little Greyson, who is cradled in his mother's arms, while Marques and the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Zara, sit next to them.

Making the moment sweeter, the family all wore coordinating beige sweaters and pants.

Fans took to the comments to react to the news.

"Congratulations 🎉 so happy for you guys!🥰," one user wrote.

"Awww!! Congratulations to your family may Jehvoah continue to bless you ❤️," another added.

Marques and Miya shared that they were expecting their son in September with a beachside video.

"Here we grow again 🧸," the couple shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

Marques, 42, and Miya, 23, met in 2018 during a Jehovah's Witness conference when they were introduced by the You Got Served actor's former manager and friend, Chris Stokes, and his daughter, Chrissy Morales.

The pair became engaged in 2019, after five months of dating. Following the news of their engagement, Marques took to social media to clear up any speculation about the timeline of their romance -- amid rumors that they began dating when Miya was underage.

In a passionate IG post, the Sister Sister star said that he and Miya did not start dating until after her 18th birthday.

Miya and Marquess tied the knot in 2020.

Marquess and Miya welcomed their first child, Zara, in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT: