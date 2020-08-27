'Sister, Sister' Actor Marques Houston Marries Miya Dickey

Marques Houston has tied the knot! The Sister, Sister actor, 39, married Miya Dickey, 19, on Monday, the pair revealed on Instagram. The news comes over a year after Houston proposed to Dickey in March 2019.

"We can’t believe the day has finally come! The day when the two of us were bonded together before Jehovah to become one. Jehovah has blessed us with a true happiness that is unmatched! Matthew 19: 5,6 'For this reason a man will leave his father and his mother and will stick to his wife, and the two will be one flesh' 6 So that they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has yoked together, let no man put apart," they wrote on social media, alongside a photo from their ceremony.

Houston also shared a pic of him and Dickey cutting their wedding cake, and captioned another image, "You are the best decision I ever made!"

Dickey added in her own post, "So happy and privileged to call you my Husband! I love you so much baby, and will always cherish you and be the wife Jehovah wants me to be and the wife you deserve because you deserve nothing but the best. I can’t promise perfection but I can promise that everyday I’ll try to be a better person. I love you, forever isn’t long enough."

In June, Houston defended his engagement to Dickey after some questioned their age gap and whether he was with her before she turned 18. Houston allegedly started dating Dickey in September 2018.

"I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed," he wrote on Instagram. The Immature singer also explained his and Dickey's close relationship with his manager, Chris Stokes, whom Dickey called "dad."

"Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention," he continued. "It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing."

