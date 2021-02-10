Chris and Paige’s marriage has hardly been a fairy-tale romance, and in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s brand new Married at First Sight, Paige receives another obstacle to overcome that may just signal that the honeymoon is over.

From a rough wedding night that had Paige questioning Chris’ intentions, to the shocking news that he had only recently broken off his engagement to his ex, Paige has been dealt one blow after another, and the news that Chris’ ex is pregnant is no different. In the clip, Chris tries to apologize to his new bride after dropping the bombshell that his ex is six weeks along.

"I owe you an apology for probably the roughest first week to a relationship you probably ever had," a distressed Chris says. "You got two big hits, day after the wedding and today. You deserve way better than what was dished out to you, and me as a husband, I want to work stuff out, but I want to hear from you and hear what you have to say."

Still in a state of shock, Paige tries to process the devastating news.

"It was heavy on me, very heavy," Paige admits. "I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do at this point, and I don’t know."

While Chris is adamant about working it out with his new wife, it’s unclear if Paige is willing to.

"If today was decision day, what would you say?" Chris asks a pensive Paige.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Married at First Sight' Stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Change Newborn Son's Name

‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Live Streams While in Labor

Pregnant ‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Breaks Down Crying After Being Tested for Coronavirus

‘Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Talk Unexpected At-Home Birth (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery