Katie is still figuring out her future with Brennan.

In a clip from Wednesday's Married at First Sight, Katie has a conversation via FaceTime with a friend, who tells Katie that her husband is "disrespectful" to her feelings and "acts like it's the Brennan Show."

"I told him that it just feels like you care more about the appearance and you, not me, not us, because you make all of the decisions," she tells her friend.

Katie shares that she isn't forcing love on Brennan, rather just trying to have open conversations with him.

"That's what I said, no one's forcing you to sleep here," she tells her friend of a conversation she had with her husband. "'You're like making me try and fall in love with you,' and I'm like, 'I'm not trying to make you fall in love with me, I don't want that right now. Friends talk about feelings too.'"

Katie's friend assures her that Brennan should be lucky to be in love with someone like her, and asks what she plans to do about her relationship.

"I'm at a loss," she says. "I do want to see if we're able to save the marriage. It's just hard when you're dealing with someone who really does not want to be portrayed bad on camera."

"Well, then maybe he should be less of an a**hole," her friend adds. "I, like, support whatever decision you make but, like, personally, I think you should run for the hills."

Katie's friend's comment leaves her wondering about her future even more.

This season has seen Katie and Brennan try to make their marriage work. Last week, the pair bumped heads during a session with Dr. Pia, where Brennan admitted he was "blindsided" by Katie's feelings.

For more on Katie and Brennan's relationship, check out Married at First Sight when a new episode airs Wednesday on Lifetime.

