Brennan and Emily's marriage saga continues!

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday' episode of Married at First Sight, Brennan shares his thoughts about the way Emily communicates with him.

"She always speaks her mind, and I have no idea where this is coming from to be honest," he tells Dr. Pia during a therapy session. "She tells me something, then goes, 'Oh, I don't know why I was nervous to tell you that. You reacted greatly.' And we come into this, and she tells you, 'Oh, I'm just nervous to tell him things, I worried how he's going to react.'"

Emily interjects, telling Brennan that what he's saying is "the same thing," leading Dr. Pia to question if Brennan is just being defensive.

"I think that when someone comes at you in a way that's unfair, you're allowed to defend yourself," he says.

Dr. Pia then goes on to lead the discussion, asking Brennan if he has difficult conversations with everyone in his life. He shares that it's not an issue with friends or family.

Finally, Dr. Pia drops another bombshell question on him.

"Do yo feel comfortable with Emily to do that," she asks.

"I don't know," he tells her.

Getting down to his exact emotion, Dr. Pia asks how he's feeling in the moment.

"Blindsided, I thought we were in a good place," he says.

Brennan may have blindsided Emily after Dr. Pia flat out asks him if he trusts his wife.

This leads him to pause.

For more from Emily and Brennan's therapy session, check out Married at First Sight when a new episode airs Wednesday on Lifetime.

