Michael is coming clean about his no-so wedding day!

ET has the exclusive clip from Wednesday's Married at First Sight, where Michael makes a shocking reveal to the other couples.

After successfully saying "I do" during their surprise ceremonies, the remaining four couples wait together to head off on their destination honeymoons. While they are all basking in the occasion, Michael arrives with some upsetting news.

As he arrives solo, one cast member asks, "Where's your wife?"

"Oh, we'll get into that," Michael says as he takes a seat before making his reveal to the other couples who are unaware that he did not have the wedding ceremony he expected.

"You know, wedding day comes around and she comes down, she pauses for a moment and then essentially states that she doesn't want to marry a stranger," he says as the other couples react in shock.

After questioning the runaway bride's motive for waiting until she got to the altar to make such a decision, the other couples ask if Michael and the bride had a chance to talk.

"No, so she left a note and that was our real, only contact," Michael shares.

When asked if he wants to talk to the bride, Michael says that he would be interested but he doesn't feel entitled to it.

"I would entertain it," he says. "I don't need it. I'm not entitled to an apology. You don't need to apologize to me for making a decision that you feel is best for you."

He adds, "For me, the idea of this relationship not working out, I identified that as that could be the biggest failure I experience personally. And regardless of the level of control or influence I had over the situation, unfortunately for me, I still feel that."

As the other couples agree that Michael "didn't get a fair shot," he adds, "Sometimes that feels worse."

Michael was surrounded by support as the other couples celebrated the way he handled the situation, and has not shut down the possibility of finding love once again. Ending the chat on a lighter note, Michael was invited by the rest of the group to participate in the honeymoon.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 10/9c.

