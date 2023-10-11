Lifetime's Married at First Sight is back with its 17th season, and it's set to captivate viewers with its unique take on love and relationships. In a special episode titled Kicking Off Denver, which airs on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8:00 p.m., ET host Kevin Frazier and a panel come together to discuss and debate the fate of the five newly matched Denver couples. ET has an exclusive first look at the episode that promises some intriguing conversations.

One couple that's already sparking curiosity among fans is Lauren and Orion. In the clip, Lauren candidly shares her thoughts on her sexuality, saying, "I'm not really big on labels, but I would say if I had to identify as anything it would be queen. I love men. I enjoy women, but I really just want to be married to a man."

Meanwhile, Orion opens up during his confessional, shedding light on his perspective. "If my potential spouse identified as queer, it wouldn't bother me. In Navajo tribes, we have a coming of two souls, masculine and feminine," he says. "I have explored that feminine side when it came to going on a date with a man, but that was also like the door where it was like, 'I'm not gay.' You know, things like that. I feel like if you don't explore those, or you don't explore your own curiosity, it’s just too binding.”

As the clip progresses, Frazier inquires about Orion's comfort level with Lauren's sexuality, to which one panelist responds optimistically, "With this particular couple, I think they might be able to explore those interests together, because maybe in other circumstances she was paired with another guy there’d be no way. But if they're communicating and they're honest, and they both understand, who's to say what they might go off and do and play with and explore."

Another panelist adds, "I think this couple is going to make it. There’s no doubt he’s going to appreciate all she brings with her fluidity."

Married at First Sight heads to Denver, Colorado, for the first time this season. Ten singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives, marrying complete strangers at the altar, traveling to their honeymoons, and then moving in together as husband and wife. After an eight-week social experiment, each newlywed will face the difficult decision of whether to continue their marriage or opt for a divorce. Notably, this season features a groom being left alone at the altar, adding an unexpected twist to the show's dynamic.

Season 17 also brings back familiar faces, including Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper, along with the addition of Dr. Pia as a full-time expert. These relationship experts will provide the couples with professional advice and support as they navigate through their love journey.

Following each episode, viewers can tune in to Married at First Sight: Afterparty, hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, who will provide inside scoop directly from the cast.

The series premieres on Oct. 18 at 10/9c with an hour-long episode. Additionally, this season introduces Polling Party, an interactive fan experience where viewers can vote on show-related poll questions during each episode, with results featured in the specials and discussed during the Afterparty.

Viewers can also look forward to Beyond Decision Day episodes, where cameras keep rolling past Decision Day, revealing what happens after the experiment ends and the marriages become even more real.

