Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are celebrating being parents for the first time!

The couple announced they welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 3 at 3:23 p.m. and they named her Aury Bella Morales. The news comes nearly six months after the happy couple announced they were expecting their first baby.

"We’re so excited to announce the newest addition to the Morales fam bam is here!" the couple said in a statement to ET. "Baby girl made her way into the world on 1/3/23. Our lives have changed for the better. Welcome to the world Aury Bella Morales!"

In an Instagram post, Briana revealed the name means Golden Beauty.

Mommy and Gigi

Briana and Vincent met, and then said "I do," after meeting on season 12 of the Lifetime series. They were one of five couples who got married when the series arrived in Atlanta.

In their pregnancy announcement, the couple took to social media and posted a photo of themselves dressed to the nines while Briana showed off her baby bump.

The photo, which included a colorfully floral backdrop, included the caption, "The Sweetest Love 🤎 We can’t wait to meet you little one!"

Briana and Vincent celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary back in November.

Congrats!

