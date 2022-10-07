Happy news for 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth and Andrei, as the couple has welcomed their second child!

It's a boy for the growing family, with baby Winston Leo Castravet entering the world on Oct. 4 weighing 7 lbs 10 oz. The healthy newborn joins big sister Ellie, 3, who sweetly cradles her little brother in a new family photo from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mom and Dad share a kiss while a "Happy Birthday" banner hangs from Elizabeth's hospital bed.

"Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four," Elizabeth posted on Instagram. "Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother 'Win'! Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I'm loving it so much."

Elizabeth and Andrei's love story was first featured on 90 Day Fiancé season 5 and they have appeared on multiple spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The two connected on a dating app and met in Dublin, Ireland, though he's originally from Moldova. He eventually moved to Florida to be with Elizabeth, and most of their drama has had to do with Andrei not getting along with Elizabeth's family, at one point, getting into a fist fight with her brother, Charlie. Elizabeth's siblings have also accused him of being lazy and not wanting to work, though they had a huge problem with him attempting to join the family real estate business.

"Look, at the end of the day, I'm always going to have my husband's side," she said. "I'm always going to fight for him and if I feel like my family's disrespecting him, then I'm gonna stand up for him and I'm gonna speak my mind."

