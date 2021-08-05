'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Gets Into a Physical Altercation With Elizabeth's Brother Charlie (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Gets Into a Physical Fight With Elizabet…
'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Surprises Kalani By Saying He Wants Anot…
’90 Day Fiancé’: Liz’s Sister Throws Cake in Andrei’s Face Durin…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Urges Him to Divorce Natalie (Exclus…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Reveals Her Transformed Body to Michael
'90 Day Fiancé': Michael Apologizes to Angela After Surgery Drama
'90 Day Fiancé': Michael Stands His Ground Against Angela During…
'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Tackles His Sister, Kicks Her and His Mo…
’90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey and Stacey Reveal Their Natural Gray Hai…
See 90-Year-Old William Shatner Gets Up Close and Personal With …
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Two New Boys Go on Tropical Dates -- W…
Ty Pennington Reveals He Was Offered a Spot on ‘The Bachelor’ Af…
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: The Islanders Deal With the Fallout Fr…
Watch the Cast of ‘RHOP’ Play a Revealing Round of ‘Sip or Spill’
‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Star Sandra Lee Shares What Actually Grosses…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Emotionally Recalls Her Pregnan…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Andrei's tense relationship with his in-laws is finally reaching its breaking point on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. In this exclusive clip from the last episode before this season's two-part tell-all special, Andrei and his brother-in-law, Charlie, get into an ugly physical altercation.
Andrei has been fighting with his wife, Elizabeth's, siblings all season long after joining his father-in-law, Chuck's, property management business. Elizabeth's siblings -- sisters Becky and Jenn, as well as Charlie -- feel that Andrei is manipulating their father and pushing them out of the family business.
During last week's episode, Jenn threw cake in Andrei's face at Andrei and Elizabeth's daughter's birthday party, and in this clip, the family reunites after the shocking moment at a barbeque Chuck is throwing. Jenn says Chuck hasn't spoken to her since the incident, and Chuck acknowledges that her actions upset him. The talk then once again turns to Chuck's children thinking Andrei is using him and pushing them out of the business.
"No, you're f**king jealous, that's what you are," Andrei responds when Becky calls him out. "Just put them mouths shut. What the f**k are we doing?"
Not surprisingly, Jenn once again goes after Andrei and tells him to shut up, in turn, prompting Elizabeth to tell her not to talk to her husband that way. Clearly, nobody wants to be at the family gathering, which is only made worse when Charlie appears. He arrives already riling Andrei up, shouting, "Look who's back! Call the cops!"
Not surprisingly, Andrei -- who has a long history of bad blood with Charlie -- is incensed. After telling Charlie to shut up and sit down, Charlie tells him not to tell him what to do. Things escalate from there when Andrei declares that Charlie is "not running the place." The two begin shoving one another, and Andrei puts Charlie in a headlock and wrestles him to the ground. As Chuck and a member of production attempt to break them up, Elizabeth is heard panicking and shouting in the background.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
ET spoke to Andrei and Elizabeth in June, and he explained why he didn't feel bad about asking for Chuck's help financially, including a $100,000 loan.
"Everybody did that to Chuck," he said. "Everybody got the same treatment, like, he's been helping his sons and his daughters in all kinds of ways, giving them money ... they just don't want to share. The thing is, they're selfish. The fact is they all have their share of the pie over here ... and now that I'm asking for something in the same manner, they're like, going nuts, because they're thinking, like... maybe he's going to take over, which ultimately, will probably happen."
Andrei told ET that he was going to "expose" Elizabeth's siblings after finding some dirt on them, which Elizabeth had no issue with.
"I mean, if you walked into it, that's on you," she said about how she feels about Andrei doing an "investigation" on her siblings. "They did a lot of things to piss me off and at this point, I'm just kind of like, you guys are asking for it because he told them, 'I'm warning you.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth Talks Criticism Over Andrei Using Her Dad
'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Gets Cake Thrown In His Face During Fight
90 Day Fiancé: Elizabeth and Becky Get Into Physical Fight Over Andrei