Introducing Baby Bronze! Patrick Mahomes II and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their second child on Monday, giving fans a sweet look at the little guy's already bedazzled life.

"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram, with his wife commenting, "Baby boy."

The pair posted a photo of their newborn baby in a brown and white tie-dyed onesie, laying on top of a brown blanket with the name "Mahomes" printed over it.

Carefully hiding their son's face, the photo also showed off some bling for the little guy -- a sparkling chain necklace that reads "Bronze."

The 27-year-old football player is named after his father, Pat Mahomes, a former professional baseball pitcher, and is now carrying on the family name with his own son.

The couple are already proud parents to 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye. The family announced back in May that they were expecting a new addition just two months after Patrick and Brittany tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii.

