Owning up to some hurtful words. Married at First Sight's Domynique "Dom" Kloss and Mackinley "Mack" Gilbert are getting candid in the season 16 cast reunion.
In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming special, Mack catches everyone up on what he's doing and where he's at in life.
"I took a new job out there [in Michigan], I got a new place," Mack said, joking that he's "got his own basement now," after a particularly heated fight earlier this season when Dom refused to move in with Mack because he lived in a family friend's basement.
Clearly, since they decided to split, there's been some big changes -- and possibly some growing up.
"I figured with everything that had happened, it was time to move on and go back to Michigan," Mack admitted.
Meanwhile, the former flames also addressed some particularly harsh things Mack said about Dom when he found out she'd adopted a puppy -- after previously pushing back against doing so while they were married during the season.
"Those things that I said, I knew they would hurt your feelings. And I feel like I was so angry about it, that I just took the lowest blows I could at you," Mack said. "Which wasn't right, at all."
"I mean, you had got a house. And when you told me, I said, 'Congratulations,'" Dom shot back.
"That's what I'm saying, I was in the wrong here," Mack explained.
Fans will get a chance to see how the drama between the exes plays out in the Married at First Sight cast reunion, which kicks off June 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
