'Married at First Sight': See the First Ever Runaway Bride (Exclusive)

Going to the chapel and -- maybe not getting married!

For the first time in Married at First Sight history, there's a runaway bride. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Mikey stands at the altar as a woman in beautiful white gown approaches him.

"I see her, she's extremely beautiful," the wishful groom says off camera.

As family and friends look on, the bride finally makes her way to Mikey.

"I'm Michael," he gently says.

TLC

"I don't think I can do this," the bride replies.

The camera cuts to family and friends who sit and look on, stunned by what they heard. With someone letting out an expletive-filled reaction.

"That hurt," he says off camera.

In another scene, Mikey tearfully sits as one of his friends offers him words of support, telling him that he is always deserving of love.

But does his story end there?

For the 17th season, MAFS is traveling to Denver, where this season's contestants will try to write their love stories.

"Ten singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives, where they will meet and marry a complete stranger at the altar, travel to their honeymoons, and then move in together as husband and wife," the press release says.

"After the 8-week social experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to decide if they want to continue to stay married and start a future together or get a divorce and go their separate ways. This season, for the first time ever, a groom is left alone at the altar. We also follow the couples as they try different activities together to bond, including rock climbing, a NSFW Planetarium class, mezcal tasting, an aura reading, and more."

The couple will get professional advice from returning experts, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia, who joins the show as a full-time expert.

ET has already had a first look at season 17, where we were introduced to Lauren, who candidly shared that she is fluid with her sexuality.

Married at First Sight season 17 premieres on Oct. 18 at 10/9c with an hour-long episode.

