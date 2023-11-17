Congratulations are in order for Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya, who recently welcomed baby No. 2!

The Married at First Sight couple tells ET that they've named their son Rai Zahir Randall, who was born on Nov. 7 and came in at six pounds and measured 19 inches. As one can surely expect, the parents are ecstatic about the new bundle of joy, but they're even more ecstatic by the fact they've reached an important family milestone.

"We are super excited to have completed our family!" the couple says. "We've been resting and enjoying our new family-of-four dynamic. Reign is totally obsessed with his baby brother. He gives Rai lots of hugs and kisses. He even tries to feed him his snacks."

In just weeks, the family has already racked up plenty of memories that will last a lifetime.

"The moment Reign woke up Tuesday morning and met Rai was so sweet," the couple says. "He smiled really big and wanted to play with him. We can't wait to watch their relationship continue to grow!"

The Randalls

It was back in June 2022 when Woody and Aliyya, who first met during season 11 of the hit show, welcomed their son, Reign, who also was born at 6 pounds, though he measured 20.5 inches at birth. Reign was born at home in a "very intimate setting."

After his first son was born, Woody told ET why he was "very excited" about Father's Day.

"I'm looking forward to taking all the cheesy pictures with my baby," he said, "and wearing matching outfits!"

