Congrats to Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner!

The Married at First Sight stars are expecting their second child together, they announced on their podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, on Tuesday. Otis and Hehner are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Henley Grace.

"We’re expanding the family. Jamie and Doug are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two,” Hehner said. "Henley's going to be a big sister. Something we've been trying for a while has finally come to fruition, and I can't wait to meet our little boy."

Otis, however, quickly jumped in to reveal that they don't actually know if they're having a boy or girl yet. "Yeah, you hope it's a boy," she shared, expressing that she's hoping for another little girl. The couple announced that they were going to start trying for another baby in April.

In September, Otis revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage just days after celebrating a positive pregnancy test. "We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now," she told her fans. "...Has this happened to anyone else where you go through a loss & then all you want - the only healing thought - is to become pregnant with a healthy pregnancy?! This happened to me after our sweet Johnathan👼🏼💙 & the same feelings have come back.🙏🏻🤰🏼👶🏼🌈💗."

Otis continued, "Thanks again for being the most loving, supportive, positive little community here on my Instagram. I feel like I have a million sisters/friends who I call my 'frans' right here & I appreciate you, your prayers, your thoughts & words of love for me & my little family more than you’ll ever know!"

Hehner and Otis welcomed their daughter in August 2017 after losing a son they named Johnathan Edward four months into Otis' 2016 pregnancy. The pair tied the knot on the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Married at First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Reveals She Had an Early Miscarriage

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Are Ready to Share Their Parenting 'Joys and Struggles' in New Spin-Off (Exclusive)

'Married at First Sight' Stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome First Child!

Related Gallery