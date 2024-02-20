Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are preparing to be parents once again!

On Tuesday, the reality TV star and influencer, 37, announced she and her husband of 10 years, 40, will welcome their third child later this year. Otis shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, thanking her followers for their support as she experienced numerous health issues that contributed to infertility struggles.

"I’M FINALLY PREGNANT!!!🙏🤰🥳 I wanna scream it from the roof tops!!! I cant thank YOU enough for praying for us! GOD IS GOOD!!! 🙏✨," she captioned a video of her with a pregnancy test.

"It's been over three years of trying. Ive been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, 'low-normal' AMH, advanced maternal age, and I'm probably missing something else that was thrown at us ….. BUT GOD WILL WORK MIRACLES IF YOU BELIEVE!🙏✨🤰👶," Otis continued.

The video shows a ClearBlue pregnancy test with a strong horizontal line and a faint vertical line. The next photo in the Instagram carousel sees the star with tears in her eyes as she stares down at a ClearBlue test clearly reading "pregnant."

"That first test threw me for a loop, but I knew in my heart even the faintest line is a LINE when it comes to pregnancy tests!🤗😭🙏🤰✨," Otis continued in her lengthy caption.

From there, she pushed her 925,000 followers to her YouTube page, where she posted her raw reaction to the second pregnancy test in the moments it was loading and immediately after the test result popped up on the screen.

"THANK YOU GOD FOR THE BIGGEST BLESSING WE’VE HAD SINCE OUR LAST TWO EARTHLY BABIES!🙏🤰👶✨," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY. If you’ve been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It’s the worst news ….. but dont lose hope.🙏."

Otis and Hehner currently share Henley Grace, 6, and Hendrix Douglas, 3. The MAFS alum has been outspoken about her fertility issues in the past and previously opened up after suffering miscarriages prior to welcoming Henley and Hendrix. She also suffered a chemical pregnancy in 2018.

