Martha Stewart has some words of wisdom for anyone looking to rebuild their life after prison.

Last week, actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, as well as 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine after pleading guilty for her role in the massive college admissions scandal. But she's not the first celebrity to face time behind bars.

ET caught up with Martha Stewart, who served five months in prison in 2004 for insider trading, at the grand opening of a new Stew Leonard's supermarket in New Jersey on Monday, where she shared her thoughts.

"I don't wanna comment on that sad situation. And it will continue to be a mess until it's fixed," she said. However, she later added, "If you believe in yourself, everything will be fine."

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru also discussed how she managed to bounce back professionally after her time in prison and continued to grow her huge brand.

"My customers believed in me, I believed in me," she shared. When it was also hinted that her willingness to talk about her situation might have also disarmed critics, she replied, "No, why bother? When you're OK, you're OK."

Stewart has previously spoke with ET about Huffman and Lori Loughlin's legal woes. In April, at The Hollywood Reporter's 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media gala, she stated: "It's just embarrassing for a family to go through what they're going through and horrifying that it even occurred."

Later that month, Stewart told ET of the actress' situation: "I feel sorry for them. They might have made a big mistake."

While Huffman's legal situation is winding down, Loughlin's is just getting started. The Full House alum was also indicted in the college admissions scandal, except, unlike Huffman, she chose to plead not guilty. And, after Huffman's sentencing, a source told ET that Loughlin is on edge concerning her upcoming trial.

"Lori has kept a close eye on Felicity throughout the case and after hearing her 14-day sentence, she's been incredibly panicked," the source tells ET. "She can't help thinking, if Felicity received real prison time, what could that mean for her?"

The source added: "Lori didn't believe Felicity should have pleaded guilty but now watching her situation play out, she's been in fear of what's to come for her. Right now, her friends fear the prosecution wants to make an example out of her, not only for the crime she's been accused of, but her not guilty plea."

See more on Huffman and Loughlin below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Felicity Huffman Cracks a Smile During Outing After Prison Sentencing

Lori Loughlin 'Incredibly Panicked' After Felicity Huffman Prison Sentencing, Source Says

Martha Stewart on Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's Legal Drama: 'I Just Feel Sorry for Them' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery