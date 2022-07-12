Martin Lawrence Says 'Bad Boys 4' Is Still Happening After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Will Smith Responds After Academy Bans Him for 10 Years Followin…
‘ET’ Turns 40 | The Download
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Reset, Refuel and Treat Your Body Right After a Long Weekend
'The Woman King' Official Trailer
’Stranger Things’: Jamie Campbell Bower on Whether Vecna Returns…
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Poke Fun at Themselves on TikTok!
’Big Brother’ Replaces Season 24 Contestant Ahead of Premiere
‘$100,000 Pyramid’: Taran Killam Gives Tips and Tricks to Winnin…
Reese Witherspoon on Taylor Swift's 'Haunting' Song for 'Where t…
Kim Kardashian Claims She's Never Done These Cosmetic Procedures
Julianne Hough on Life in NYC Following Divorce From Brooks Laich
'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Disappoint Amy Roloff …
Mariah Carey and Her Twins TikTok to Her 2002 Hit I Know What Yo…
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal (Exc…
Maddie Ziegler 'At Peace' Never Speaking to Abby Lee Miller Again
Grace Gaustad Pays Tribute to Lady Gaga With Help From 'Drag Rac…
Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ Doc Reveals Secrets Behind Her Super…
'My Policeman' Teaser Trailer
Martin Lawrence scoffs at the idea that the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise is all but kaput in the wake of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Oscars.
In an interview with Essence, the comedian was emphatic that there's "at least" one more installment coming from the duo. When exactly it's coming, however, is unclear, but Lawrence dismissed the speculation about the fourth film getting nixed due to Smith's now-infamous Oscars slap.
"We got one more at least," Lawrence tells the magazine.
Lawrence's comments come two months after The Hollywood Reporter reported that Netflix quietly moved Smith's Fast and Loose project to the back burner. The outlet reported that a few other projects in preproduction were also likely headed that route. And, with respect to Bad Boys 4, THR reported that Sony had been in active development, so much so that Smith had already received 40 pages of the script prior to the Oscars, but, in wake of the controversial slap heard and seen 'round the world, the project would pause.
But it's also easy to see why Lawrence is adamant that there's "at least" one more installment coming. The first three Bad Boys films have netted over $840 million at the box office. The first Bad Boys film was released in 1995 and the latest installment, Bad Boys for Life, hit theaters in 2020, grossing $426 million at the box office. That's more than the first two films grossed combined ($141 million for Bad Boys and $273 million for Bad Boys II, respectively).
In other words, there's a lot of money on the line, and it seems as though, for Lawrence, it's not a matter of if but when.
As for Smith, a source told ET back in May that the King Richard star "has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident."
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Lose It in 'Bad Boys for Life' Gag Reel (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry Talks Being Friends With Both Will Smith and Chris Rock
Chris Rock's Reaction to Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconciliation
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Oscars Slap on 'RTT's Alopecia Episode
Will Smith Recalls Career Loss Fears During Ayahuasca Hallucination
Will Smith Is Going to Therapy Following Oscars Incident, Source Says
Chris Rock Makes Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Is Attacked
Will Smith Resurfaces in Mumbai for the First Time Since Oscars Slap