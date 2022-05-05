Will Smith Is Going to Therapy Following Oscars Incident, Source Says

Will Smith is working to move forward following his high-profile Oscars altercation. A source tells ET that the King Richard star "has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident," in which he stormed onstage and slapped Chris Rock in the face over a joke aimed at Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

ET has reached out to Smith's reps for comment.

The news comes nearly two weeks after Smith -- who went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor shortly after the infamous slap -- was spotted in public for the first time in India.

Smith arrived at a private airfield in Mumbai on April 23, where a horde of paparazzi awaited his arrival. Smith wore a white T-shirt over a muscle shirt, gray shorts over white compression pants and Jordan sneakers.

Smith smiled as he posed for pictures with a few fans, including an airport security official, before waving at the photographers and entering the airport facility.

Rock, meanwhile, made his return to the stage as part of his stand-up tour just days after the incident at the Oscars, but explained how he wasn't yet ready to address the slap.

However, Rock joked about the altercation briefly Tuesday night after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, as he performed as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. The man, who was armed with a knife, attempted to tackle Chappelle, and then ran off, where he was cornered and apprehended by security.

Rock, who was also performing at the event, took the stage to check on Chappelle and restore calm, and offhandedly quipped, "Was that Will Smith?"

For more on the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, check out the video below.

Watch Chris Rock Make Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer Addresses Will Smith Slap While With Venus Williams

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks Will Smith Oscars Slap

Billy Porter Reacts to Will Smith’s Oscars Ban After Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith Banned From Academy Events for 10 Years After Slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars