Marvel Celebrates Stan Lee's 100th Birthday by Announcing New Documentary
Stan Lee Dies at 95
Marvel Superheroes Who Fell in Love on Set
Film Anniversaries 2022: Movies That Turned 10 in 2022 | ET's Th…
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Hoda Kotb Shares the 'Huge Grenade' Kathie Lee Gifford Threw at …
'Cheers' Star Kirstie Alley Dies at 71 After Battling Cancer | E…
Jamie Lee Curtis Offers Update on ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Li…
Cher's Mom, Georgia Holt, Dead at 96
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71
Christy Carlson Romano Hints at 'Kim Possible' Reboot (Exclusive)
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashians' Christmas Party
'Mean Girls' Broadway Star Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dead at 31
Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun at Her Old Red Carpet Looks
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40: Stars React | ET's The Download
2022 in Review: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Glimpse at Her Kids With Peter Herm…
Excelsior! On the anniversary of what would have been comic book icon Stan Lee's 100th birthday, fans found out that a documentary about the titan of Marvel Comics is coming soon.
Marvel announced on Wednesday that a documentary exploring the life, career and indelible legacy of the legendary creative powerhouse will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.
Marvel also dropped a teaser trailer for the documentary, comprised mostly of Lee's famed movie cameos -- which he made in every film in the MCU franchise before his death in 2018.
Lee is famously the only person to appear in every single installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, as well as in a slew of other Marvel big-screen adaptations.
Alongside some of Marvel's most iconic artists -- including Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and Bill Everett, to name a few -- Lee is responsible for co-creating dozens of Marvel's most iconic characters, including Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, Ant-Man, the Fantastic Four, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Scarlet Witch, among others.
Lee died on Nov. 12, 2018, one month before his 96th birthday. For more on Lee's lasting impact on pop culture, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Stan Lee on His 'Spider-Man's Inspiration Moment (Flashback)
Jon Bernthal on 'The Punisher's Tribute to Stan Lee (Exclusive)
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Producers & Cast Talk Celeb Cameos and That Poignant Stan Lee Tribute
Stan Lee's Family Holds Small, Private Funeral
Related Gallery