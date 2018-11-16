Stan Lee's Family Holds Small, Private Funeral

Stan Lee's family recently held a small funeral for him.

The Marvel Comics mogul's company, POW! Entertainment, shared the news in a statement via Twitter on Friday. Lee died on Monday. He was 95.

"Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with him," the statement read.

While Lee's funeral was limited to close friends and family, fans will have an opportunity to pay their respects to the comics legend.

"We at Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment are working on putting together a tribute befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture. The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come," the statement continued. "In the meantime, we understand and share your desire to commune with fellow fans, and we have set up a tribute wall on therealstanlee.com where we can all share our thoughts, prayers and messages of support."

The statement concluded by revealing that fellow creators, artists and colleagues would soon be sharing messages across Lee's social media accounts. "We look forward to joining all of Stan's fans in celebrating his extraordinary life and legacy."

ET's Hallie Stephens recently sat down with Ant-Man star Michael Peña at the junket for his new Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico, where the actor reflected on Lee's impact.

"There was one time that I met him and he was like, 'I want to take a picture with you.' I’m like, 'What?!' He saw the movie and he said, 'You did a great job, boy,'" Peña remembered. "I just felt so cool."

"[His death is] really sad because, you know, the guy wrote a bunch of characters and created this entire universe and he made a lot of people happy. And he’s the one who really said, 'If you’re different that makes you special.' He was one of those guys that really believed that. And it’s sad to see him go," he added.

