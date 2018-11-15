Armie Hammer has posted an apology on social media after he criticized people posting selfies with Stan Lee following the icon’s death on Monday.

“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie trend, I (in true asshat form – thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” Hammer tweeted on Thursday. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

Several celebrities including Hugh Jackman and Chris Pratt posted photos with Lee on social media after hearing the sad news that the comic book legend had died at the age of 95.

However, Hammer wasn’t impressed.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee,” he wrote on Wednesday, in a tweet which has since been deleted. “No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

When one user suggested people were posting photos to remember “how it felt to meet him,” Hammer suggested doing so “makes his death about you.”

“If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” he responded. “Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan also took to Twitter to call Hammer out on his remarks.

"Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself," he wrote, later deleting the tweet.

