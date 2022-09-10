Marvel Debuts Trailers for ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Werewolf By Night’ During D23
'Secret Invasion' Official Trailer
Royals in Mourning: What’s Next for Family Following Death of Qu…
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: Inside Her Final Moments and Legacy
Queen Elizabeth's Death: What's Next From Prince William and Pri…
Queen Elizabeth's Death: Meghan Markle Not Part of 'Emotional Fa…
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kids Can Now Hold Prince an…
Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With William & Kate to Mourn the Q…
Why Queen Elizabeth Is Passing Some Royal Duties to Prince Charl…
Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Hair for a Cause
'90 Day's Loren and Alexei on Baby No. 3 and Their 'Reality Roma…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Royal Family Travels to Scotland Hours Before Queen Elizabeth’s …
'Hocus Pocus 2' Official Trailer
'The Little Mermaid' Official Teaser Trailer
Shia LaBeouf Shuts Down Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired From '…
Why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Kids Are ‘Grossed Out’ by Them
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Having Marital Issues
King Charles Makes Debut After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Fans were greeted with a couple first official looks at the new MCU series coming to Disney+. During the D23 Expo, the first trailers for Secret Invasion and the all-new Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, were shown much to their delight.
Don Cheadle, who returns as James Rhodes, took the stage to tease his excitement for Secret Invasion, which follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he deals with the ongoing Skrulls infiltration into every aspect of human life on Earth.
“I can tell you that it's great to have Nick Fury, Sam Jackson, really get to be the tour de force that he is and dig deep into his character,” the actor said of his legendary co-star, who has been playing Fury since 2008’s Iron Man.
Along with Cheadle and Jackson, the star-studded series also includes Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross as well as Dermot Mulroney, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.
In addition to Secret Invasion, Marvel revealed that Werewolf by Night would mark the franchise’s first official holiday special, coming out in October ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas-themed installment.
Directed by Michael Giacchino, the series stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly, who all took the stage at D23 to share the first trailer ahead of its Oct. 7 debut.
Marvel also showed new footage of Echo and Loki season 2, but did not release those teasers online.
For more of Entertainment Tonight's coverage of D23, read below:
‘The Mandalorian’ Debuts First Teaser Trailer for Season 3
Harrison Ford Makes Emotional Appearance at D23
'Thunderbolts' Reveals Full Ensemble Cast During D23