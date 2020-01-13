The long wait for a new look at Marvel's hotly anticipated Black Widow is finally over.

The studio released a "special look" at the upcoming action flick, (which is essentially just a new trailer), giving fans a better glimpse of the movie's primary antagonist, Taskmaster.

The Marvel villain -- who appears to wear a skull-like mask in Black Widow, similar to the mask worn by Crossbones (Frank Grillo) in Captain America: Civil War -- is famous for being able to perfectly mimic the physical movements of anyone he sees, which means he can fight as capably as whoever he's battling.

This is a trait that is seemingly hinted at in the final shot of the new teaser, when Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Taskmaster face off on a bridge at night and seem to mirror one another's movements.

Taskmaster has largely been shrouded in mystery, and Marvel has yet to announce who is playing the character.

This new glimpse also gives us a better look of David Harbour as the Red Guardian -- essentially a soviet version of Captain America. The promo shows a quick look at a prison yard fight in which he seems to dominate, and a longer look at Harbour in his Red Guardian outfit.

Black Widow also stars Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as a sister-like figure to Johnansson's Natasha Romanoff, and well as Oscar winner Rachel Weisz.

The film -- which is set after the events of Civil War -- delves into Black Widow's history as a Russian assassin and the complicated relationships from her past.

Black Widow hits theaters May 1.

