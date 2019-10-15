Scarlett Johansson is looking to give fans something they really want with her upcoming Black Widow film.

The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Jojo Rabbit, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about how the standalone Black Widow movie will hopefully give audiences "closure" for her character.

"I don't know if I can take it anymore without any closure," Johansson explained. "It's too exhausting."

As fans who watched Avengers: Endgame know (and *SPOILER ALERT* for the handful of people in the world who haven't seen the film but plan to), after nearly a decade of playing the international spy, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans mourned Black Widow when the character sacrificed her own life to help save the world in the epic blockbuster earlier this year.

However, the Black Widow movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and will explore the personal adventures and journey of Black Widow, a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff.

"I love it. I'm so proud of what we made," Johansson said, adding that they are currently in post-production. "Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences."

While Black Widow won't be hitting theaters until May 1, 2020, Johansson will soon be gracing big screens around the country in director Taika Waititi's hotly anticipated anti-fascism World War II dramedy, Jojo Rabbit.

The film tells the story of a young German boy (played by Roman Griffin Davis) in a Nazi youth army program in the midst of the second World War who discovers that his mother (Johansson) is secretly hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her basement, and it turns his preconceived notions upside down.

The film is already the focus of a lot of awards season buzz, and Johansson said she knew she wanted to be a part of the project from the first time she read the screenplay.

"When I first got the project I knew that it was special because the script was such a little gem," she shared. "I read enough scripts to know when something is different."

"You hope people like it. You hope it gets all the buzz and excitement and success," she added. "But I knew it was going to succeed as a film, especially with Taika behind it."

Jojo Rabbit bounds into theaters Oct. 18.

