Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are soaking up the sun.

The newly engaged couple was spotted on a romantic stroll in the Hamptons earlier this week, showing PDA while taking a stroll on the beach. The Avengers: Endgame star's large back tattoo was on full display in an aqua one-piece bathing suit. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore a royal blue trucker hat.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live cast member wore gray swim trunks as he grabbed his lady love's behind. The two looked so in love as they dipped their toes in the water.

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May after two years of dating. The actress' rep confirmed to ET at the time, adding that "no date has been set for the nuptials."

The two looked fabulous while walking hand in hand at the Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April. ET spoke with Johansson at the star-studded event, and she joked about her plans to use Jost to play a prank on her Avengers co-star, Paul Rudd, when he hosted the season finale.

