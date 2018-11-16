Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are so in love!

On Thursday, the couple attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala, the same event where they made their public debut a year prior.

Unlike last year, though, Johansson and Jost weren’t shy about their love, this time opting to pose on the red carpet together. And pose they did, with some major PDA, lots of giggles, and smiles that took up their whole face.

Johansson, 33, stunned in a floor-length, tulle adorned, light purple-pink gown. With sparkling accessories, a gold clutch and a beaming smile, Johansson looked thrilled to be with 36-year-old Jost, who opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Though they didn't pose on the red carpet last year, Johansson and Jost were still fairly lovey-dovey inside the event.

The sweet photos come about two months after the pair posed side-by-side at the Emmy Awards. Back in April, they made their red carpet debut at the Hollywood, California, premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

The couple was first linked last May when Page Six reported that they were "flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone" and "made out at least twice" at a Saturday Night Live after-party. Rumors further swirled last August when both Johansson and Jost attended Dave Chappelle’s birthday party in New York City.

