Taika Waititi may have confirmed that he's returning to the MCU with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but he has a very different project hitting theaters first: Jojo Rabbit, an "anti-hate satire" in which he plays Adolf Hitler. ("What better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?" Waititi tweeted.)

The movie is set during World War II and centers on a German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose imaginary friend is, yes, Hitler. Now, we have our first look. "People used to say a lot of nasty things about me," Waititi's cartoonish dictator says in the film's teaser trailer. "Oh, 'This guy's a lunatic.' 'Look at that psycho, he's going to get us all killed.'"

Scarlett Johansson stars as Jojo's mother, who is hiding a young girl in their attic, alongside the most absurdly delightful cast of co-stars, including Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Sam Rockwell, Thomasin McKenzie and Alfie Allen (a recent Emmy nominee for Game of Thrones).

"I couldn't be more excited to finally ridicule Nazis and their beliefs," Waititi said of the movie. "This film is going to piss off a lot of racists and that makes me very happy."

Jojo Rabbit will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters on Oct. 18.

