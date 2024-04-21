Mary J. Blige, Cher and Ozzy Osbourne are among the venerable artists who have just been announced as the latest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The live announcement came Sunday during American Idol's "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night" episode. Ryan Seacrest and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie revealed this year's inductees -- which also includes the Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang and A Tribe Called Quest -- all of which are in the Performers category, made up of "artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock and roll."

Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton are also set to receive the Musical Influence Award, given to "artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock and roll and music impacting youth culture."

The late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield are being bestowed with the Hall's Musical Excellence Award, given to "artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music."

Music producer Suzanne de Passe will also receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, given to "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture."

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a release. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to stream live Oct. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and Kool & the Gang have the distinction of being inducted during their first year of induction eligibility. To be eligible, the Hall states "an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

In 2023, the Rock Hall inducted 13 singers, songwriters and producers including Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Willie Nelson and Rage Against the Machine.

