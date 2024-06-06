When Mary J. Blige launched a line of boots with Giuseppe Zanotti, there was no way they could have predicted The Mary Boot would turn into the hit it has become.

Blige, 53, attended the premiere of the fourth and final season of her crime drama series, Power Book II: Ghost, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, and she spoke with ET about her namesake footwear.

"I'm so grateful to have launched this with Giuseppe, [who is] a friend of mine and someone whose shoes I've admired since I discovered them," Blige explained. "I even mentioned him in one of my raps."

The Mary Boot -- which is a knee-high boot made from a metallic rose-gold synthetic fabric -- sold out in a single day at a retail price of $1,300.

The boot also became a hit on TikTok with fans sharing videos about how wearing the boots made them feel, walk and dance like Blige herself.



"The boot is just something that is my trademark," Blige said, responding to the countless memes the fashion collab has inspired. "I've been doing it, I've been wearing it for years. It's something that, it's me, it's who I am. It's a part of my legacy. I have been wearing them for years!"

And, despite selling out in a day, Blige excitedly revealed, "We have another launch in 10 days! Giuseppe and Mary J."

Mary J. Blige at the season 4 premiere of 'Power Book II: Ghost' held at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on June 6, 2024. - John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The fashion launch is set to come just a few days after the debut of her final season of Power Book II: Ghost.

Blige has starred on the popular Starz crime drama since it began, playing Monet Stewart Tejada, the tough-as-nails matriarch of the Tejada crime family and drug cartel.

"I'm gonna miss playing Monet so much," Blige shared. "I mean, this is so bittersweet. I made a lot of friends. It was a great, it was a great time.... [Playing] Monet was so therapeutic and so helpful."

Part 1 of the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost -- from executive producer 50 Cent, co-starring Michael Rainey Jr., Method Man, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo and Lovell Adams-Gray -- premieres June 7 on Starz. Part 2 is set to kick off in September.

