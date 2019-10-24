Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared a rare public display of affection.

On Wednesday, the famous twins were spotted hugging while walking through New York's JFK airport. Per usual, Mary-Kate and Ashley, 33, were dressed in neutral colors, one in a plaid coat and the other in a black one. Both ladies had their hair pulled back, with one sporting dark trousers and black flats while the other wore white pants, red socks and sneakers.

The actresses lead notoriously private lives but in a joint interview with WSJ magazine last year, they opened up about their relationship. Ashley described their bond as "a marriage and a partnership."

"We have had ups and downs," she said. "We do everything together."

Mary-Kate added, "We came out of the womb doing that."

As for why fans so rarely hear from them, Ashley explained, "I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up -- we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing... It’s not really our approach."

