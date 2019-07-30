Ashley Olsen sparked engagement rumors on Monday after stepping out wearing a ring on that finger.

The 33-year-old twin was photographed with her boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, during a night out in Los Angeles.

After enjoying dinner at an Italian restaurant in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Olsen’s dark ring was on display as she held hands with Eisner.

According to multiple reports, the couple also went to the movies, checking out Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The fashionista was first spotted with Eisner in October 2017, before being snapped arm in arm with the hunk during a stroll in August 2018.

Meanwhile, twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen has been married to Oliver Sarkozy since 2015.

