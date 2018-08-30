Is Ashley Olsen off the market?

The 32-year-old fashionista sparked romance rumors earlier this week when she was spotted taking a morning stroll with a mysterious male companion in Los Angeles, California. It appears the man on her arm is Louis Eisner, a 30-year-old artist Ashley was first spotted with last October.

Both went casual for the outing, with Ashley in a pair of comfy sweatpants and a red flannel over an oversized graphic T-shirt as she cozied up to her potential beau, clad in all green.

Backgrid

No word yet on whether they're a couple or just close friends, but we gotta admit, they certainly look cute together!

The sighting comes the same week Ashley and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, gave a rare interview with WSJ. Magazine, where they compared their relationship to "a marriage and a partnership."

"It's been 32 years of learning how to communicate," Ashley explained. "We have had ups and downs."

"We do everything together," she continued, with Mary-Kate adding, "We came out of the womb doing that."

Hear more on the Olsen family in the video below.

