Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are opening up about their "discreet" lifestyle. The 35-year-old twin sisters gave a rare interview to i-D magazine, where they talked about stepping out of the spotlight and choosing not to be the face of their luxury fashion brand, The Row, which is celebrating its 15-year anniversary.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate explained, admitting that the sisters, who don't use social media or even shop online, are a little out of practice when it comes to interviews.

"We really didn’t want to be in front of it," Ashley said of having their name attached to the fashion house. "We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first."

The sisters shared that while they were already known all over the world, they wanted to break away from their TV personas and make something for themselves, which is how The Row was born.

"We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer..." she said, before in true twin fashion, Mary-Kate finished her sentence, saying, "Creatively."

Many celebrities wear The Row including Jonah Hill and Gigi Hadid, who told the magazine that she appreciates that the sisters don't put their face in front of their brand.

"They want to put out their art without feeling too exposed or too vulnerable or used for the wrong reasons. They don’t want people showing up like ‘I’m here for the Mary-Kate and Ashley show.’ They want people to come and respect the clothing," the supermodel said.

With their focus fully on fashion, the sisters strive to be perfectionists, creating luxury clothing that feels effortless.

"The idea that you could buy something off the rack, put it on your body and it already feels like a part of your wardrobe, that's luxury," Mary-Kate explained. "You don't even have to think about it."

Fore more on the Olsen twins and their fashion brand, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

John Stamos Shares Cutest Throwback Pic of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Among the 2020 CFDA Fashion Award Nominees

Businessman John Cooper Is Totally Mary-Kate Olsen's Type, Source Says

Met Gala 2019: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Arrive in Matching Dresses! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery