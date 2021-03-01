Mary-Kate Olsen is out on the town following reports that her divorce has been finalized. The 34-year-old fashion designer filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy in May 2020, and a source has since confirmed to ET that the former Full House star is dating again.

On Friday night, Olsen was spotted having dinner with 45-year-old Brightwire CEO John Cooper in New York City. The pair was joined by two other people at Estiatorio Milos.

While it's unknown if these two are seeing each other, a source tells ET that Olsen has been casually dating people since the summer, but now that the divorce is behind her, she’s more comfortable considering a more serious relationship.

The restaurant where she and Cooper were spotted at just so happens to have been a favorite of Olsen and Sarkozy's when they were together.

“Milos is one of Mary-Kate’s favorite restaurants,” the source says, adding that Sarkozy once took her there to celebrate her birthday with her twin sister, Ashley Olsen.

The source adds that the divorce didn’t make Olsen jaded, calling her a "romantic at heart" who "loves being in a relationship."

As for Cooper, the source tells ET that he does seem to be the actress' type as she tends to date men who are equally successful, smart, and ambitious to her.

"You’ll never catch her with a Hollywood type,” the source adds. “She has no time for people interested in chasing the limelight.”

It was back in October that a source first told ET that Olsen was dating again.

"She's single and having fun," the source said at the time. "She's not seriously with anyone, but she's dating."

Olsen and Sarkozy married in November 2015, three years after they started dating. She officially filed for divorce from Sarkozy in May, after New York state lifted its moratorium on nonessential and non-emergency court filings. They reached a settlement in the divorce last month.

A source told ET at the time that Olsen was "relieved this divorce is behind her."

