Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Reach Divorce Settlement

Mary-Kate Olsen is getting a fresh start in 2021. ET has learned that the 34-year-old actress and 51-year-old French banker Olivier Sarkozy have settled their divorce.

While details of the former couple's settlement are sealed, a source tells ET that "the agreement was reached amicably" and that "everyone is looking forward to moving on."

Olsen filed for divorce in May after five years of marriage. By October, the Full House star was said to be "single and having fun," according to a source.

"She's not seriously with anyone, but she's dating," the source noted at the time. "She's doing great and seems happier than she's been in a long time."

In December, a source updated ET on how Olsen was doing amid divorce proceedings.

"She's got a lot going on so she's not fixating on the divorce proceedings," the source said, adding that she's been occupying herself with work, dating and spending quality time with her close friends and twin sister, Ashley Olsen. "She's not sentimental, she's ready to move on."

The source further noted that things were "civil" between the actress and her ex.

