Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing, ET can confirm. A source tells ET the breakup is "brutal."

Olsen has filed an emergency order to petition for divorce, according to TMZ. ET has reached out to reps for Olsen and Sarkozy for comment.

According to TMZ, Olsen tried to file for divorce on April 17, but was informed New York courts were not accepting divorce filings -- other than emergencies -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, however, things have reached emergency status, as Olsen claims Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their New York City apartment.

Olsen alleges that her attorneys got an email from Sarkozy's lawyers this week, giving her a May 18 deadline to move out of the place, TMZ reports. The designer also claims that Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge, and that she's asked him to give her until May 30.

Sarkozy and Olsen married in November 2015, three years after they started dating. According to TMZ, Olsen is requesting their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

