Another Hollywood couple has called it quits.

Mary-Kate Olsen filed for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy after five years of marriage, ET confirmed Wednesday. While a source told ET the breakup is "brutal," things weren't always sour between the two.

Another source tells ET that the pair was always perceived as a bit mismatched by the public, but in reality they were a really well-suited couple who complemented one another -- and they were madly in love.

"He was always doting on her and making her happy," the source says. "And she loved being around him."

However, Olsen filed an emergency order to petition for divorce, claiming Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their New York City apartment, according to TMZ.

"Their relationship was a happy one and they truly seemed to enjoy each other’s company, which is why it’s all the more shocking to hear how contentious things sound right now," the source adds.

Olsen, 33, and the 50-year-old French banker have always maintained a private relationship. But as their separation unfolds, ET is taking a look back at the couple's love story, which started in 2012.

2012: The Beginning

Olsen and Sarkozy first stepped out together in 2012, after reportedly meeting at a party.

According to ET's source, Olsen was really attracted to his outgoing personality. For instance, if he had guests over, she would keep to herself and maybe talk to one or two people while he really did the entertaining, the source explains.

"When they did go out, she preferred to go out late at night. For example, they would have midnight dinners at Nobu," the source shares. "She also really liked being in the Hamptons because there was more privacy for her there and she [could] ride her horses."

The source adds, "They're both very driven, intelligent and hard working, so there was definitely mutual respect there." And while a lot of people were caught up in their 17-year age difference, "They both have friends that span a wide range of ages and it didn’t seem to be a big deal to them."

2013: Public Outing

Olsen and Sarkozy attended the 2013 Take Home a Nude Benefit art auction and party at Sotheby's on Oct. 8, 2013, in New York City, making it one of their first public appearances.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

The two rarely were seen out-and-about. The source notes that Olsen is an introvert and much more of a homebody than Sarkozy, who is very charismatic and more social. He enjoyed going out and having company over and she was much more reserved and wary of people. However, according to the source, he was always able to push her outside of her comfort zone.

"He had a way of making her feel really comfortable even in scenarios she would normally like to avoid," says the source. "He is very funny and charming and personable."

2014: Engaged

After dating for a little less than two years, Sarkozy proposed to the fashion designer in February 2014.

2015: Tying the Knot

The Full House alum and her French banker beau said their I dos in front of family and friends at a private residence in New York City on Nov. 27, 2015. This was Olsen's first marriage and the second for Sarkozy, who was previously married to Charlotte Bernard. He and Bernard share two children together.

2016: First Ring Sighting

In March, three months after the couple's wedding, fans got a look at Olsen's massive ring. The celeb was photographed as she was leaving her Midtown Manhattan apartment and heading to her office.

2016: Getting Flirty

The businessman supported the fashion mogul when she competed in the annual Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, in September 2016. The two were snapped engaging in some rare PDA during a break, with the two sharing a sweet smooch.

2017: Balancing Work and Personal Life

In a rare new interview with Net-a-Porter's The EDIT magazine in March 2017, Olsen went on the record about finding a healthy balance between work and home life with Sarkozy.

"I think [my sister and I] are lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder," she explained. "But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner."

"I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it," she added.

2017: Date Night

The couple made a rare public appearance when they stepped out for the 2017 Take Home a Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's in New York City in October.

Getty Images

2018: Family Night

The pair, along with Sarkozy's daughter, Margot, attended the Glasswing International Gala at Tribeca Rooftop on April 26, 2018, in New York City. The trio posed for a quick pic during the event.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

2019: Gala Night

Once again stepping out for a special event, the lovebirds were photographed with friends at YAGP's 20th Anniversary Gala Stars of Today Meets the Stars of Tomorrow in New York City in April 2019.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2019: Last Sighting

The two looked in love and in good spirits in May 2019 when they attended the Longines Global Champions Tour in Spain.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

According to ET's source, during the course of their marriage, they never really stayed still and put down roots. They lived in the East Village, then rented a place downtown, before eventually moving into a townhouse in Midtown East. The townhouse was their dream home, the source says. They did an extensive renovation on it.

2020: Divorce

ET confirmed that the former actress filed for divorce, with a source telling ET that the breakup is "brutal."

Olsen filed an emergency order to petition for divorce, according to TMZ. According to the site, Olsen tried to file for divorce on April 17, but was informed New York courts were not accepting divorce filings -- other than emergencies -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, however, things have reached emergency status, as Olsen claims Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their New York City apartment.

Olsen said that her attorneys got an email from Sarkozy's lawyers this week, giving her a May 18 deadline to move out of the place, TMZ reports. The designer also said that Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge and that she's asked him to give her until May 30.

Olsen is requesting their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy Are Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Private Lives Since Quitting Acting 15 Years Ago

Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy are Adorably Flirty During Date Night in NYC!

Mary-Kate Olsen Gets Candid About Finding Balance with 'Husband' Olivier Sarkozy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery